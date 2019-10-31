The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's latest gallery showing starts on next weekend and focuses on animals from around the globe and close to home.
The RCAC's "Animal Kingdom" Art Exhibit launches on Saturday, Nov. 9 and continues through Tuesday, December 24 at the Rockmart Art Gallery within the city hall complex on North Piedmont Avenue.
Some 39 artists have 120 different works of art on display for the upcoming gallery show, including paintings, pastels, photography, animation and even quilts.
Artists included in the upcoming exhibition include Hunter Albea, Carol Anderson, Elda Arias, Luis Arias, Jane Ballou, Gary Baughman, Margaret Bearden, Bruce Bell, Carol Bolgrim, Jenny Brewer, Flory Burger, Mary Cash, Peggy Cline, Judy Cooper, Paul Craighead, Linda Fordham, Susan Gore Gardner, Clare Gilliland, Stephanie Hendrix, Wendy Herubin, Pat Houser, Russell Houser, Jesse Hunt, Anita Kennerley, Bill Kettering, Hillari Knight, Kayla Knowles, Manami Lingerfelt, Rhonda Mihalik, Elizabeth Mobley, Marge Monde, Debbie Novac, Karen Shropshire, Lee Simpkins, Christy Sisneros, Stella Spyrou, Faith Tatum, Patty Ward and Susan Waters.
There's no admission to take part. Hours for the showing are Tuesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays.
Additionally, the gallery will have the Holiday Gift Shop open for the season featuring handmade items from local artists.
Contact the RCAC at 770-684-2707 or rcac@rockmart-ga.gov for more information about the exhibit and how to book group outings at the gallery.