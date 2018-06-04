Polk County will have another local leader sitting on a state board representing the needs of the area thanks to an appointment from Governor Nathan Deal in past weeks.
On May 18, Deal announced that Amy Kelley, wife of State Rep. Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown,) will serve as a new member on the Board of Economic Development.
“It’s an honor to be appointed to the Economic Development Board by Governor Deal,” Kelley said. “Under Governor Deal’s steadfast leadership over the past five years Georgia has been the #1 state in the nation in which to do business. I look forward to working with Governor Deal and the Board to build upon Georgia’s strong record of job growth and economic development.”
She and her husband own TAK Homes, Inc., a real estate investment company. She also is a member of the Cedartown Junior Service League.
Kelley holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Shorter. She and Trey attend First Baptist Church in Cedartown.
The Board of Economic Development oversees the state’s Department of Economic Development, which is responsible for courting new industry into the state and helping in the development and expansion of existing industries in Georgia as well.
She joins a board of 20 members. Her seat represents the 14th congressional district, made up of Northwest Georgia.