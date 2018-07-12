The American Legion Post 86 is hosting a group of motorcycle riders who are coming through Cedartown over the weekend.
Cedartown's local post will host the American Legion Riders from Post 70 in Villa Rica, along with riders from the Rome area as well. They're stopping by Post 86 during the group "Ride for Cancer" being held over the weekend.
Everyone is invited to come visit from 12 to 4 p.m. to help raise money for the ride, which will include the sale of Hamburger and Hot Dog plates at the post. Plates are $5 each.
For more information contact Tim Hayes or Dan Guinn at the post via the American Legion's Facebook page.