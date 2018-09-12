The American Legion Post 86 is inviting the community to come join them for a night of music and fun for their "Saturday Night with David Mixon."
Saturday's concert at Post 86 starts at 8 p.m. and money raised from ticket sales is going to help local schools.
Admission to the event is $5, or donate another $5 in value in school supplies to gain entry.
"Our goal is to fill a school bus full of school supplies," officials from Post 86 said in a release. "We need pencils, paper, glue, scissors, backpacks and notebooks. Our schools need drawing paper, markers, erasers and crayons. Help us make a difference in the life and education of a child."
Both the Polk School District and the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring will benefit from Saturday'e event.
Post 86 is located at 1675 Rockmart Highway in Cedartown.