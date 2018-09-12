"Saturday Night with David Mixon" at American Legion Post 86

The American Legion Post 86 in Cedartown is holding a benefit featuring David Mixon this Saturday night to raise funds and gather school supplies for youth in Polk County and at the Georgia School for the Deaf. 

The American Legion Post 86 is inviting the community to come join them for a night of music and fun for their "Saturday Night with David Mixon." 

Saturday's concert at Post 86 starts at 8 p.m. and money raised from ticket sales is going to help local schools. 

Admission to the event is $5, or donate another $5 in value in school supplies to gain entry. 

"Our goal is to fill a school bus full of school supplies," officials from Post 86 said in a release. "We need pencils, paper, glue, scissors, backpacks and notebooks. Our schools need drawing paper, markers, erasers and crayons. Help us make a difference in the life and education of a child." 

Both the Polk School District and the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring will benefit from Saturday'e event. 

Post 86 is located at 1675 Rockmart Highway in Cedartown.