Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has announced the scholarship awards for its 22nd Biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion participants, including three recipients from Cedartown.
The 2019 cotillion participants with their scholarship awards include: Octaveus Askew of Rome, GA to receive $1,224; Aaron Bailey of Rome to receive $7,370; Kelsey Beeman of Rome to receive $7,800; Aleeyah Blanchard of Rome to receive $4,010; Amberly Brown of Rome to receive $1,305; Amyia Crowder of Cedartown to receive $915; Kamryn Frazier of Cedartown to receive $1,340; Cydney Freeman of Rome to receive $5,075; Destiney Parker of Rome to receive $450; Asia Mariah Turner of Cedartown to receive $11,950; Chelsea Kyree Weaver of Cartersville, to receive $1,050, and Kirsten Rayne Woodard of Cartersville to receive $5,043.
Upon the completion of their sophomore year of college, the participants are eligible to receive a $250 scholarship through the William Lewis Dawson Memorial Scholarship Fund from Theta Omicron Omega via the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation.
The primary goal of the sorority’s cotillion program is to promote the pursuit of higher education by securing contributions and gifts for scholarships while recognizing exceptional students.
These scholarships are awarded upon the participants’ enrollment in institutions of higher education. The participants are all outstanding students who have strong academic credentials, are active in their school and community, and plan to attend college with sound career goals.