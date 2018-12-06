Rockmart’s first softball signing after the end of the season came as the Rome News-Tribune All Area Player of the Year for 2018 Emily Loveless decided on where she’ll be taking her skills on the next level.
Loveless will don the blue and gold of a Lady Eagle and take her talents to Reinhardt University in Waleska after she graduates with the Class of 2019, achieving a dream she’s held since she was a little girl.
“I’ve been waiting to sign for a very long time,” Loveless said. “I think this is going to be a great experience and everything I’ve heard come out of there is positive. I’m very excited to get up there.”
Loveless, joined by her parents Chris and Amanda along with the rest of her family, teammates, Rockmart coaches and her new leader on the field in years to come, Lady Eagles head coach Jade Geuther.
Loveless said she looked forward to heading to the Waleska campus in 2019.
“It means a lot to me to represent Rockmart, and I’m going to do the best I can when I get up there,” she said. “I just look forward to making everyone proud.”
She is yet undecided on what she wants to study for sure, but was looking at courses to pursue a health-related field. Whether she’ll be helping humans or animals in the future was still up in the air.
“I’m kind of indecisive,” she said. “I’m thinking about going into biology and then going into veterinary or pharmacy. I’m just not sure yet.”
Rockmart head coach Steve Luke said he was glad to see his star pitcher get an opportunity to shine at the next level.
“She’ll go in and have a chance to play right away and give people an indication of what she can do,” he said. “But this is what it’s all about. Using softball as a tool in order to get your education paid for, and most students don’t get to go to college and have a full ride, so this is exciting for her. She’s a good fit for them, and she’s earned it.”
He said he expected that Rockmart would have future announcements for softball signings in the months to come.