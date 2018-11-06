Midterm elections are here, and the vote is just getting underway this morning and early numbers are still being gathered.
However, Polk County Elections Director Lee Ann George said that lines have been forming at many precincts to the door in the early hours of election day, and that several people have been coming to the Board of Elections office erroneously to cast ballots.
Seven precincts are open today across the county, but not at the County Administration office, and anyone who reports to vote there will be told to go to one of their precincts.
Those polling places open today are at Pine Bower Baptist Church at 100 Pine Bower Road in Cedartown; Aragon’s Community Center across from Aragon First Baptist Church – parking available in the church parking lot; The Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Complex, 605 Lynton Drive, Cedartown; Victory Baptist Church, 15 Hendrix Road, Cedartown; Cedar Creek Christian Center at 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown; The Rockmart Community Center, 436 Hogue Ave. Rockmart; and Young’s Grove Baptist Church, 2255 Antioch Road, Cedartown.
She added that anyone who needs help voting can request it from election officials at polling places across the county, and that any major issues should immediately be reported to the Board of Elections office at 770-749-2103.
Voters need to go to this link at sos.ga.gov to find out where your polling place is, and what your registration status is currently.
Several positions are up for vote this year, with local contested races including the District 2 County race between incumbent and current Commission Chair Jennifer Hulsey and challenger Ricky Clark. Voters are also deciding in a three-way race between Jerilyn Purdy, Ray Carter and Larry Reynolds on who will fill the remaining time for a District 3 seat.
Polk County’s ballot also includes the proposed extension of the one-penny Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax to be renewed in 2020 for $32 million in projects.
Additionally, statewide contested races include a decision on a new governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, School Superintendent, Agriculture Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner and many more. Along with a number of state seats,
See a sample ballot attached to this story for more on who and what positions are up for vote in 2018.
Uncontested races include four school board seats that feature only single candidates and feature incumbents Tommy Sanders and Bernard Morgan, along with newcomers Vicki Mayes and Britt Madden Jr., along with soon-to-be new County Commissioner Gary Martin to represent the District 1 area.
Also uncontested on the ballot are State Rep. Trey Kelley and State Sen. Bill Heath in state races on the local level.
Results will begin publishing online as soon as they are available for Polk County and the state level once voting has concluded and information is processed by election officials. Check back after polls close at 7 p.m. for preliminary results.