A recent release from the West Georgia Drug Task Force announced the arrest of two suspects in Carrollton and several kilograms of methamphetamines, heroin and fentanyl seized in the process.
That included the arrest of a Rockmart man on drug charges.
From the release:
On May 14, 2019, following a lengthy investigation, agents of the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement arrested two individuals for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) assisted agents in the investigation and arrests.
Guy Anthony Robinson, age 44, of Rockmart Georgia, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Use of Telecommunications device to commit a felony.
Kahsai Berhane Goitom, age 43, of Santa Rosa, California, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana.
The investigation netted approximately 4 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 grams of heroin, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 10 grams of marijuana. Both subjects were transported to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation continues.