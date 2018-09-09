Having set up shop in a new location, Advanced Rehab and its crew celebrated the businesses' new home with a ribbon cutting and plenty of refreshments. Those in need of physical therapy or preventative care can now visit the team at 1566 Rome Highway, Cedartown from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I always like to say we work from the nose to the toes,” director Brannon Espy said. “We work with anything from dizziness to neurological issues. Just about any joint you can think of. Any sort of pain. We treat usually from about age 5 to 95- and that definitely hasn't been the limit.”
Customers can visit for various reasons, but they don't have to be recovering from a surgery or injury to enjoy Advanced Rehab's services. Espy mentioned that preventative care is also important for long-term health, and the business offers free screenings for those who suspect problems.
“As long as people can get transportation here, then we can make things happen with it,” Espy said during the Sept. 7 event.
The team's new location offers a noticeable spot in Cedartown's shopping mall, plenty of light, and plenty of space for equipment. Joining the Polk Chamber of Commerce, a not-for-profit organization designed to help grow the Polk area, was the group's step towards becoming more active in the community. One of over 258 entrants, Advanced Rehab is now entitled to representation within the business community, access to vast amounts of business-related resources, problem solutions offered by chamber resources, and more.
“Definitely want to get more community based,” Espy said. “Let everyone know who we are, where we are, and that were for everyone.”