Polk Medical Center ended their fiscal year right on target with growth in several areas, from keeping swing bed admissions on an upward trend to seeing increases in the number of people visiting the emergency room overall.
Floyd Healthcare Management Vice President Matt Gorman reported to the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority board during their July meeting that when FY 2018 ended on June 30, the hospital hit a record year in their swing bed admissions – or people who have short or long hospital stays for physical rehabilitation after surgery, for instance – ended the year with a total of 477 patients served.
“That’s a strong performance in that particular program for the year,” he said. “That team is really doing a good job. It was a record for Polk Medical Center in the last four-plus years that we’ve operated the hospital here.”
With the increase in patients being treated, there was also a corresponding uptick in the number of days patients spent in those rooms, totaling up to more than 7,000 overall.
Emergency room visits were also right at the target for a finish right around the same numbers in past years with 28,645 people treated between July 2017 and last month.
One area where Gorman said the hospital still needs to do some work is on better utilization of the operating suites available at Polk Medical Center. The annual figures ended with just 84 patients being treated in FY 2018 with 127 procedures completed for the fiscal year.
“We’re also working on some strategies this year to bring those numbers up,” Gorman said.
He added that included some work to expand the physician pool who have access and perform outpatient surgeries within the operating rooms, which were a new addition when the hospital on Highway 278 opened in late 2014.
“It’s been a little over a decade prior to Floyd (Healthcare Management) affiliating with Polk when that program ceased locally,” Gorman said. “So it may take a while to get community fully utilizing the facilities we have.”
Hospital Authority members also got a brief on a new physician coming soon to join the Polk Medical Center staff, and that a reception is forthcoming at the facility in mid-August.
Some final work is being completed on a new office space in the hospital space for their use. More information about the new doctor will be forthcoming in the Aug. 8 edition of the Standard Journal.
One area where the Hospital Authority took a break for the month was in financial reporting. Clarice Cable reported to the board that with an upcoming audit to finalize the year’s budget to be completed soon, the final figures for June 2018 and the fiscal year would be presented at a later date.