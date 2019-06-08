The list of graduates from the Class of 2019 continues to grow, and three more colleges in recent days have passed along congratulations to students from the Polk County Area.
Among the 2,000 students who earned bachelor's degrees from Georgia State University during the Spring 2019 semester, three were noted from Polk County this year. Cedartown's Lizbeth Rangel and Maritza Perry were joined by Aragon's Stephen Dougherty were conferred degrees during commencement ceremonies on May 8 and 9. It was Georgia State's 104th commencement exercise.
In Troy, Alabama, one local student also earned their degree with the graduating spring class. Christopher Beale of Rockmart graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree during ceremonies held in May.
An additional Cedartown native deserves recognition as well, having finished a degree from Park University’s Cherry Point (N.C.) Marine Corps Air Station Campus.
Ceremonies held on May 30 saw Joshua W. Gilley earn a Criminal Justice Administration/Law Enforcement degree from the university based in Missouri.
Gilley attended Cedartown High School and is now a resident of Hubert, North Carolina. He earned his degree with a Magna Cum Laude designation, meaning that he finished with a GPA of 3.7 to 3.899.