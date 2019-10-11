Chances come for those who are willing to work for it.
That's how Jacob, a 24-year-old recovering addict, feels about the journey he's taken time and again down a dark path with drugs like methamphetamine, prescription pills, alcohol and more.
Seven years ago, Jacob was deep into addiction issues and getting in trouble. These days, he's part of a solution with his volunteer work at Mosaic Place and stepped up to tell his story with first responders during a recent luncheon in Polk County in September for those who do their best to help people like Jacob every day they put on their uniforms.
And his message was clear: addiction will wreck the lives of those who don't struggle against the negative influences and seek the next high.
"I encounter a lot of people on a weekly basis, and what I hear from people all the time is that they had some kind of childhood trauma or something like that. I do believe it plays a role in it, but at the same time I had a relatively good childhood."
At the age of 12, Jacob was already getting himself deeper into trouble. He drank and smoked weed. He spent time in rehab at 15 for pills and crack cocaine addiction. By the age of 17, he was using methamphetamine.
He ended up in the Polk County Jail several times, and eventually in prison. He told attendees at the lunch that he had a "general feeling of hopelessness."
"There isn't a lot that you can do that I haven't done," he said.
He said it took being in a state institution with "really nobody" other than his mother. At the time he felt like he needed to be in prison, because he didn't have anything to hope for in his life.
A long road of recovery and second, third and fourth chances have seen him turn his life around before it was too late. He can now see his children again, has a job and the love of his family to support him in his journey.
"I can't stress enough how important it is to give people chances," he said. "I was one of those people who would be given five chances, and then I'd want five more. If you can do something for me, I wanted more. If you could give me $20, I'd want $600."
He said that his life has since changed for the better since spending time in prison and having the opportunity to get away from the former life spent addicted to drugs.
"There's certain parts of this town that I don't care what is going on, I won't go near them anymore," Jacob admitted.
He also gives back as much as possible through volunteer efforts at Mosaic Place and more.
Sheriff Johnny Moats, one of the many first responders in attendance enjoying lunch in late September on Mosaic Place, did ask Jacob what initially sparked his interest in trying methamphetamine knowing what dangers they posed.
"It was the next high," Jacob said. "It was always the next best thing. And that's the killer part of addiction in my mind. I can honestly tell you the last few times I sat and got high, I didn't enjoy it. I hated myself, because I knew what I was throwing away."
Mosaic Place is helping people like Jacob find a new path in life through a variety of addiction recovery services, including group meetings. They've provided help regularly to hundreds across the county.
The grant-based program through DBHDD to build communities of Recovery. Those interested in becoming involved in being part of the solution to addiction recovery, or learning more about Mosaic Place’s services can contact Kemp at 678-901-1445.