Get ready to eat some seafood in Rockmart this summer as a new restaurant option is set to open on Nathan Dean Parkway starting in July.
A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Captain D’s location was held late last week as soon-to-be new owner Asif Jariwala got to show off what he hopes will be a successful new addition to both his business and the community.
Jariwala, who owns the Dairy Queen in Rockmart as well, said he bought the property with the hopes of bringing the seafood restaurant chain to Polk County way back in 2006.
His patience paid off as corporate heads finally looked at new developments — including additions in past years of a Zaxby’s and last fall’s opening of the Chick-fil-A just down the street — and decided it was time to build.
“I bought the lot in 2006 to hold out for Captain D’s,” he said. “Now they’re looking to the different places that are here... Captain D’s decided to move it in now.”
A long connection with Captain D’s inspired him to try to get the new business locally.
Jariwala previously worked in the chain growing up, when his brother would send him out of the Dairy Queen his family owned.
“I worked at Captain D’s for fun, for free. They just let me hang out,” he said.
He’ll continue to own the Dairy Queen locally — he previously owned a store in Marietta when he got into the restaurant business in the early 1990s.
One reason he chose Captain D’s — beside his long relationship as a former employee — was the expanding and ever-changing menu coming from Dairy Queen’s corporate offices. He said because Captain D’s has a menu that stays stable, it is much easier to operate as a restaurant. Construction is already underway as site preparations began before the groundbreaking, with an expectation that the work is going to be done before mid-summer.
“It should be done around June 15 or 16,” Jariwala said. “We’re looking to open the first week of July.”