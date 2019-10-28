The Our House Domestic Violence Shelter has been providing locals the resources they need to escape abuse for over two decades now, but while the clients they take in eventually leave the walls of the shelter, that doesn’t mean they leave the hearts and minds of the staff when they do.
Our House, in observance of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recently held a candlelight vigil designed to both remember those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence and to honor those who’ve survived it.
The October 25 event took place on a dim, rainy evening, but it wasn’t long before the front of Cedartown’s Court House #2 was surrounded by lights. Citizens had come prepared with umbrellas and coats, intent on highlighting and overcoming the suffering that many of them and others have been dealt at the hands of domestic violence.
Guests took turns lighting their candles based on whether they were honoring one of the deceased, a survivor, or were simply trying to raise awareness, and Our House Executive Director Kelsei Poulin offered words for each group.
“From October 1, 2018 to Oct. 1, 2019, 143 lives were lost due to domestic violence,” Poulin said. “And countless more in the past. Can we please pause for a moment of silence to remember those we have lost?”
She and the crowd naturally assumed a moment of silence before moving on, and the survivors group would later receive applause.
“Now, I would like to take a moment to celebrate those who survived, those who share their story, and those who choose not to,” Poulin said. “We commend you for your strength, your will to survive, and for doing what ever it took to get out. Please join me in a round of applause for the survivors.”
However, whether bowing in silence or clapping, the guests were honoring the victims both audibly and visually thanks to the various hand-decorated shirts that lined their tents.
Each article sported drawings and symbols meant to represent how domestic violence affected the designer and their loved ones. This act, often dubbed The Clothesline Project, is meant to be a visual reminder of statistics that often get ignored — a reminder that violence can and does occur around us.
Attendees mingled and discussed the shirts for a while after the vigil ended, and those who missed out will have the chance to do the same next year.
Our House plans to host the event annually, because while the shelter hosts numerous fundraisers dedicated to preventing domestic violence, the candle lighting and The Clothesline Project offer unique opportunities for those already affected to receive healing and closure.
“It gives victims a voice,” Our House Board President Odell Abram said. “It gives the family a chance to stand up and face what’s happened. Basically, it’s the chance to show that you’re a survivor. To say ‘We’re here. We made it. We’re okay.’”
And thanks to the help offered by Our House, there’s no telling how many more survivors may be at next year’s vigil. Alongside temporary shelter, the group offers protective orders, legal advocacy, support group references, referral services, and many other resources for those in need.
The group’s 24-hour crisis line – 770-749-9330 — ensures help is always available, and in the past year, they’ve answered 479 crisis calls and 269 anonymous crisis calls. The group also works with a legal advocate that locals can schedule an appointment with by calling 770-748-6633.
Additional information about the shelter can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/polkcountyourhouse/.
Renaultha Houston, the Our House Support Group Facilitator and the vigil’s keynote speaker, made the case for making the call the best when she read the poem “I Got Flowers Today” at the end of her speech.
“I got flowers today,” Houston read. “Today was a very special day. It was the day of my funeral. Last night he finally killed me. He beat me to death. If only I had gathered enough courage and strength to leave him, I would not have gotten flowers today.”