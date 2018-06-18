Local farm a vacation spot for ‘Moose,’ a donation to Flying Change Equine Therapy from part owners of Triple Crown winner Justify
A visitor to Polk County is enjoying much needed rest out in the country, where the grass is greener on the other side of every fence in his way. Though used to being around strangers, this prancing and trotting vacationer is still adjusting to new surroundings that will change again once he undertakes a new role in life.
Once Moose is ready to settle down a bit at Campbell Farm on Grady Road, his new owners will get a chance to figure out what kind of life exactly that will be, and who he’ll work with in the future.
Moose is a horse, of course. He’s registered as “Thunder Moccasin,” but he goes by his nickname since he has a dark brown coat and is tall, like his namesake.
He comes from famous ownership who kept him only to take part in show competitions through his life. Now around 10 to 15 years old – his exact age isn’t pinned down – Moose is getting to a point where retirement to a more stable life is a better option than staying on a circuit where he travels in trailers back and forth.
Lissa Corcoran of Flying Change Equine Therapy said that her organization intends to put Moose to work in a different way. Except all he has to do is enjoy others learning to take care of his needs.
“All of our therapy horses are either retired show horses or baby horses that we rescue,” she said. “Most of our herd has known each other since they were old. So he’s the new kid in town.”
The mission of the two-decade old organization based in Vinings is to try an alternative to traditional therapy with youth and adults going through mental and emotional issues in their lives. They also work with patients in Fairburn as well.
Corcoran said the organization works with mainly trauma patients, and especially children who have gone through physical and emotional abuse.
The organization works with foster children, veterans, and those who have even gone through addiction issues by introducing them to the idea of overcoming anxieties and stresses into practice. Horses like Moose, despite their personality, get spooked easy. The last thing anyone wants is a large, sometimes skittish animal rearing back with hooves flailing.
Being calm and relaxed is what horses need since they are prey animals, and their nature is to be initially afraid of humans.
Most of the work they do is on the ground, like leading the horses around in a ring, or simply brushing them in the stable. Rescued fowls meant for sale to meat processing facilities instead get partnered with children. Older horses go with older individuals, and so forth.
“It allows for a lot of horses that would usually go to slaughter to have a new job,” Corcoran said.
Moose has already shown signs he might be ideal for this kind of work. His temperament with volunteers is good so far, Corcoran said. He usually is good with people, having been around them more than horses, and usually is a showoff.
He was supposed to get his camera debut and local television fame via a visit to the Campbell Farm by CBS 46. Instead he decided to be camera shy and went to run and hide in the woods until the Campbell family found him four hours later.
Mainly he remains less interested in other horses, having not interacted with the rest of the horses out on the Campbell farm. Moose prefers the company he knows.
“It doesn’t surprise me much that he was hanging out in the woods,” Corcoran said.
Before Moose can undertake a new job in life, he’ll continue an evaluation from volunteers working with the organization to see who he’ll be suited to work with in the future.
Corcoran anticipated that Moose will probably end up working with adults like veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
“Because of his size, I think he’s going to be really perfect with working with veterans,” she said. “In the veteran program we have more men, and depending on the kind of activity we’re doing it helps to have the bigger horse for them to work with.”
Notoriety comes to Moose due to his previous ownership. Moose was owned by Mary Jane Kirkpatrick, who along with her family owns a stake in a horse named Justify, who just took the Triple Crown. Kirkpatrick’s father owns the stake in the race horse through Starlight Racing. He wrapped up his place in history as the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown this year.
Though technically the two weren’t related, because of his owner’s fame and good fortunes the organization is hoping that it can help give proof that horses of all kind can have a life outside of racing or going to various shows.
“He (Moose) was a show horse, and he kind of needed to shift careers,” Corcoran said. .”
The immediate future for Moose is the stable life, where he can graze in the fields at the Campbell Farm until it is his time to move along back to the metro Atlanta area.
Ronnie and Cathy Campbell have been hosting horses for around 3 years, and she said it was a great partnership. They get to enjoy watching the horses run around their fields as much as Flying Change Equine Therapy.
Moose’s transition won’t last long, and soon enough he’ll be out in different pastures providing much needed help to those young and old who need love and comfort as much as their equine friends.
Those who want to learn more about the organization and help their mission of providing both a new lease on life for horses, and therapy for those in need can visit their website at flyingchange.org.