A very happy birthday goes out to one local woman who hit the century mark this year.
The family of Mabel Gossett Dooley recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a luncheon at Cherokee Golf and Country Club.
Dooley was joined by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Patti Dooley, her daughter, Barbara Porterfield, granddaughters and their husbands, Amy and Rob Monroe and Lori and Ben Casey, and her 7 great grandchildren, Pierce, Kate, and Thomas Monroe, Knox, Banks, Gaines, Corinne Casey.
Everyone celebrated Dooley’s enduring legacy of faith, independence, and commitment to her faith, family, and community.