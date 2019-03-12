Happy 100th Birthday Mabel Dooley

Family gathered to celebrate with Mabel Dooley (center) at Cherokee Golf and Country Club to celebrate her 100th birthday. Pictured with Doolery are her seven great grandchildren Pierce Monroe, Thomas Monroe, Corinne Casey, Banks Casey, Knox Casey, Gaines Casey and Kate Monroe. / Contributed

A very happy birthday goes out to one local woman who hit the century mark this year.

The family of Mabel Gossett Dooley recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a luncheon at Cherokee Golf and Country Club.

Dooley was joined by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Patti Dooley, her daughter, Barbara Porterfield, granddaughters and their husbands, Amy and Rob Monroe and Lori and Ben Casey, and her 7 great grandchildren, Pierce, Kate, and Thomas Monroe, Knox, Banks, Gaines, Corinne Casey.

Everyone celebrated Dooley’s enduring legacy of faith, independence, and commitment to her faith, family, and community.