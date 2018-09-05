It was a week of memories and history at this year's Polk County Fair that, for the first time ever, wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.
Thousands of people visited the fairgrounds where classic rides and events such as the ring of fire, the Ferris wheel, and several live bands offered thrills and chills.
At $5 a ticket, patrons ultimately helped the Cedartown Exchange Club pour money and resources back into the county. The group has 4 main goals in the forms of preventing child abuse, youth programs, community service, and Americanism.
Money earned from fundraisers goes to local high school seniors as scholarships, and sponsorships are for organizations such as Our House Battered Women Shelter, Boy Scouts, Parkinson's Walk, Cedartown Performing Arts Commission children's program, Law Officer of the Year, and many more.
More information about the fair and the club can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Exchange-Club-of-Cedartown-1595905767378165/ or https://www.cedartownexchangeclub.com/.
The fair was well-received by newcomers and regulars alike. Whether there for the cattle show, the art competition, or the rides, everyone from locals who know and love the fair to visitors coming to town to enjoy the event had plenty of kind words to share.
“It looks about the same as last year, so it's pretty good. I like it,” returning visitor Nytie Govern said. “Also, there are bunnies, so that's always great.”
Representative Trey Kelley also stopped by and mentioned how the fair offers the county an opportunity to come together and enjoy a night of fun for all ages.
“I've been coming to the fair every year for as long as I can remember,” Kelley said. “I get to spend time with friends in a different environment, and I just love seeing our community spend time with each other here in Polk County.”
The wide array of entertainment and events no doubt added to the fairgoers’ satisfaction. Those who weren't interested in rides had dance shows and live performances to view, and milder attractions were offered for children.
Agriculture buffs spent plenty of time with the animals and the cattle show, and the entry hall offered local businesses and organizations an opportunity to share information and meet customers.
Cattle show winners included British Breeds Grand Champion Baylor Johnson from the Floyd County 4-H program, and Reserve Champion Brent McDaniel from the Gordon County 4-H.
McDaniel also took the grand champion for European Breeds, and the commercial and supreme champion heifer awards. Johnson also won the reserve championship for European Breeds.
Lindsey Jones from the Polk County FFA was the Commercial Reserve champion, and Trace Mullinax won lightweight steer winner. Heavyweight steer winner went to Andrew Carter.
Showmanship winners at the fair also included pre-club winner Brody Jones, a fourth grade Polk County 4-H winner.
Baylor Johnson won grades 5-6, Lillyan Robinson for grades 7-8 from Polk County, Colby Cannon for grade 9 from FFA, Bryson Smith for 10th grade from the Gordon County 4-H program.
McDaniel, and 11th grader, won for the 11-12 grade division.
Regardless of how patrons spent their time, it was to the backdrop of many local bands.
Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys, Scarlet Wool, Rock Root Revival, Redneck Romeos, and Elvis all offered tunes for the week.
The Exchange Club will be back next year, so those interested in experiencing what the fair has to offer while benefiting locals should mark their calendars, but possibly more in line with the usual schedule in mid-September.
This year’s fair was held early to accommodate the schedule ride vendors who were scheduled during the usual week the Exchange Club schedules the annual event.