Halloween Hoopla so far is proving to be a lot of fun for folks around Polk County as events continue through the spooky season thanks to the Chamber of Commerce.
One event that will prove to be a lot of fun for the whole family and also lend opportunity for some scares is the forthcoming Hocus Pocus Family Night scheduled for Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m.
For the second year in a row, the Chamber with the help of H&R Block will be showing the cult Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" in the auditorium at the Rockmart campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College, with the opportunity for ghouls and gremlins of all sizes to enjoy trick-or-treat bags, popcorn, a coloring station and a chance to win a Hocus Pocus-themed door hanger during the event.
The hanger will be raffled off following the conclusion of the movie.
Those who want to dress up for the evening are also encouraged to do so. The event is free for all who wish to participate.
Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod said the whole of the community is encouraged to come out and show their love for the Halloween season.
"We are looking forward once again to a fun Hocus Pocus Family Night, but it's not the only celebrations we're having for Halloween," Elrod said. "There's plenty of fun to be had before the season ends."
That included Slime Time Kitchen for youth is being held for youth this Friday, Oct. 11. Those interested in participating still have time to sign up and pay the fee at polkgeorgia.com.
There's also forthcoming Halloween Costume Contest for businesses being sponsored by H&R Block as part of the Halloween Hoopla events for the year.
Businesses are encouraged to dress up together in a theme - whether it be from a movie, decade or just about anything - and send in photos to info@polkgeorgia.com by 12 p.m. on October 31 to be eligible to win. The photos will be going on Facebook by 1 p.m., and the business with the most likes by Nov. 1 at noon will win this year's costume contest trophy.
The Chamber is also participating in Rockmart's annual Festival of Treats on Halloween, starting at 4:30 p.m. Instead of a Halloween costume contest this year, organizers decided that they'll instead hold a Halloween parade of costumes starting at 5:30 p.m. to allow everyone to participate.
Halloween Hoopla also included a county-wide Scarecrow Contest for 2019. The winners included Century Bank of Rockmart in first place, Southcrest Bank in Cedartown in second place, and Southcrest Bank in Rockmart in third.
Century Bank's featured a scarecrow busy in the garden, while the Southcrest Bank's two winning scarecrows featured the Monopoly Man in Cedartown, and a Pirate theme in Rockmart.