After a year's wait, St. Bernadette's Catholic Church finally got to celebrate having a new home.
Parishioners and local officials gathered at the new multi-purpose facility on Sunday afternoon, June 24 to hold a blessing ceremony with the head of the Atlanta archdiocese in town to oversee the ceremony.
More than 1,000 people came to participate in the Mass of the Blessing and Dedication of the new St. Bernadette's Parish Center, which was headed up by Archbishop Wilton Daniel Gregory.
Father Timothy Gallagher, St. Bernadette’s priest for the past six years, will continue to be involved in the community, as well as work with other churches in the area.
“We all work to serve Christ; we collaborate to use our resources together,” Gallagher said.
He added that St. Berndatte's continues their commitment to the help they lend to local food pantries and the Samaritan House. They also have an open door to those in the community who are in need of resources.
With a new facility and room to grow, St. Bernadette's can continue that work now without having to use two different spaces.
St. Bernadette's smaller chapel, located in historic downtown Cedartown, is 77 years old and can only seat 100 people.
The property for the new parish was purchased in 2008. A groundbreaking ceremony and fundraiser at their new home at 100 Evergreen Road too place in May 2017.
Sunday's service included the anointing and blessing of the alter, walls, and parishioners by Gallagher. Following the mass, the celebration continued with music, dance and a wide variety of food for sale to fundraise for St. Bernadette's.
See more photos from this past weekend's blessing ceremony in the July 4 edition of the Standard Journal.