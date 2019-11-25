A detective at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office that was assigned to the juvenile investigation division was arrested Monday on child molestation charges after a GBI investigation.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
Agents with the GBI Region 1 Field Office arrested Paulding County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Sorrells, 48, on counts of child molestation and violation of oath of office Monday.
The investigation was initiated on Nov. 14, at the request of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office after an allegation of inappropriate sexual contact with a minor was made to the sheriff’s office.
Sorrells was employed as a detective at the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and was assigned to the juvenile investigation division.
Sorrells was immediately placed on administrative leave at the onset of the investigation and was terminated from employment upon his arrest. Sorrells was taken into custody and booked at the Paulding County jail without incident.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.