Downtown Cedartown will be full of culture next month for Mother’s Day weekend, and local residents are invited to come take part in a day that will include items for sale from area artists, live music, sweets and much more on Main Street.
Big plans are being put together by a group including Craftsy House owner Merrari Morales, and Shay Bentley-Griffin, who has been a longtime patron of the arts and also works within the film industry in various ways.
They brought an outline of their plans for a Saturday, May 12 day of fun that started out as a celebration for mothers and daughters, but then expanded as organizers realized they could do much more with the event.
Morales said that now organizers want to host not only a Mother’s Day tea along Main Street during a Downtown Art Walk in Cedartown, but also host live music and artists along the street selling their work, as well as a Farmer’s Market on Ware Street and in the parking area around Ideal Bakery.
Showcasing that talent is one of Morales’ main goals with the art walk, and to ensure that artists are enticed to come they’re only asking for a $10 fee for registration to take part and sell work on Main Street.
Bentley-Griffin added during comments to the Cedartown City Commission requesting permission to hold the event and block side streets off of Main Street during the event on May 12 that her vision is that this could be a first step toward a total renaissance in downtown.
“We’re passionate about Main Street Cedartown and have a chance to come back and maybe do something better,” she said.
To show off that passion and also appreciation for mothers, they’ll still be holding the Mother’s Day Tea Party as part of the Downtown Art Walk’s day of events. A suggested $15 donation per participant is being sought, with funds going to the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society after costs are covered. Tea and sweets will be served with the help of local Boy and Girl Scout groups during the party, with a violinist along to entertain the tea-time event as well.
The full-day event is also seeking out local farmers to sell produce as well throughout the day, which is slated to start at 11 a.m. and continue onward through 3 p.m. Planners also want to involve local restaurants to provide food sales for participants as well, and those interested in setting up a table can contact Morales at 561-568-1153. Artists and photographers can also contact her for registering to take part during the art walk as well.
Organizers have planned to cap off the day’s event with a performance at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center by the Carrollton Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m., with a $10 donation requested from each patron for enjoying the concert.