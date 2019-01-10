The identity of a body found in Cedar Creek, Cedartown, on Jan. 2 was released Thursday morning. According to a press release from the City of Cedartown:
"The body of a male pulled from Cedar Creek on Jan. 2 has been positively identified as 36-year-old Jerry Lee Talley of a Hiram address. The identification comes after thorough testing by forensic experts.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome stated that both the Cedartown Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that foul play was not involved in the death of Mr. Talley.
Talley’s body was discovered on Jan. 2 by pedestrians crossing over the West Avenue Bridge. The pedestrians alerted local law enforcement and a short time later, a boat was dispatched to the scene to assist in recovery efforts.
The GBI and the Cedartown Police Department, through joint police work and discussions, have determined that the investigation has concluded."