There’s a cat with a festive name for the Halloween season and a pup who will be perfect for the active family featured as the Standard Journal Pets of the Week.
The Cat of the Week is Pumpkin, ID No. 42816365. She is an adult orange tabby with just a touch of white on her chest. Her large almond shaped eyes are amber in color. She has the classic tabby M on her forehead and tabby stripes.
Pumpkin has had an FVRCP vaccine. She is calm and reserved with an air of sophistication. She did play a bit but would most likely be a peaceful presence in your home.
The Dog of the Week is Steve, ID No. 42840053 He is a young adult labrador retriever mix. He is about a year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is all black except for some sparse white hairs on his lower chest.
Steve’s attentive eyes are chocolate brown. He has had a distempter/parvo vaccine. He is very friendly and playful. He enjoys going for walks and is good on leash. He will be a handsome, devoted companion.
Give love to our Pets of the Week, or many of the other dogs and cats at Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $25 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
The next transport is scheduled for October 23. Following that, transports will available on November 6 and Nov. 20. Visit cedartownpolkcountyhumanesociety.com to learn more.