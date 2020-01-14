Want a cuddly companion or an active friend for walks and hikes? Then look no further than this latest edition of the Standard Journal Pets of the Week, and find a cat or dog — maybe even both — who need forever homes right now.
Consider bringing home Smoki, ID No. 43358868, from Polk County Animal Control. This solid black cat has a soft and smooth coat, has been calm and observant around volunteers and always enjoyed attentions and the opportunity to get loving strokes.
This adult Bombay/Domestic short hair comes with an FVRCP vaccine and is reported by volunteers ready to make a loving companion.
For those who want playful pup in their lives, consider giving a home to Chevy, ID No. 43453616. He is a young adult, about a year old. He appears to have already been neutered, but his new owners will need veterinarian to confirm.
Chevy is a black and white Labrador Retriever/Boxer mix, sporting a short and smooth coat and loving chocolate brown eyes. Volunteers report that he is very friendly and playful, and walks well on leash but can be strong. He will sit when asked.
Those seeking a pup to join an active family would find Chevy the right companion to join the fun.
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for Jan. 22, and again on February 12 and February 26.