A pair of pets who need forever homes are waiting today at Polk County Animal Control for a family to come find them at the shelter along with other dogs and cats up for adoption.
This week’s cat is Plum, ID No. 43389378. She has had an FVRCP vaccine. Her right ear is tipped and she may already be spayed. Will need vet to confirm.
She is a black and white spotted domestic short hair. Her hair is soft and smooth. Her large round eyes are Amber in color. She is very friendly and affectionate.
Volunteers tried to engage her in play but she just wanted loving pats and attention. They report that she’s a beautiful cat and would make a wonderful companion.
The Dog of the Week is Natalie, ID No. 43360782. She is black Labrador Retriever mix. She is all black except for a thin strip of white on her chest and some graying on her muzzle.
She has attentive brown eyes. She appears to be 2 to 4 years old. She weighs approximately 50 pounds. This pup enjoys a lot of attention and is friendly, and is expected by volunteers to keep up with walking well on leash and not pulling. They report that Natalie is “a very nice dog and would make a great family pet.”
Consider giving love to either of these pets currently housed at Polk County Animal Control by calling 770-749-8908 today to learn more. Adoption rates are $10 for cats and $40 for dogs.
Low cost Spay and Neuter transport services are available through the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society, and two dates are coming up in March for those who are adopting pets but need to meet the county ordinance requirement.
Upcoming transport dates are scheduled for Jan. 22, and again on February 12 and February 26.