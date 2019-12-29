Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. raised $1 million during its HBCU Impact Day initiative Sept. 16, 2019, to benefit historically black colleges and universities. AKA International President Glenda Glover announced that the organization exceeded the goal for AKA HBCU Endowment Fund.
The AKA HBCU Endowment Fund will donate money to establish scholarship funds at each of the nation’s accredited HBCUs. The schools will use the investment income resulting from the AKA fund to grant scholarships to their students.
The AKA HBCU Endowment Fund is managed by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation Inc. EAF’s 501(c)(3) designation allows for tax-deductible donations. Donors may designate their gift to a specific HBCU.
By the end of the Exemplifying Excellence through AKA period, EAF Administration and the sorority will establish endowment funds at each of the nation’s accredited HBCUs . The first of these endowments was announced in February 2019.
All accredited HBCUs will receive an endowment. The Sorority anticipates establishing 30-33 endowments per year for the next three years. Each endowment will be a minimum of $50,000.
Recognizing that HBCU funding is one of the primary obstacles that threaten the long-term growth and survival of HBCUs, members will be encouraged to continue to financially support HBCUs. The goal is to stamp the Alpha Kappa Alpha brand of financial support on each HBCU campus to help students remain in school, complete their course of study, and receive their college degrees.
“Last year, our members and supporters surpassed our million dollar goal in one day, and we began distributing funds almost immediately to support HBCUs around the country,” stated Glover. “This was an historic moment for Alpha Kappa Alpha, but it was also just as historic and meaningful for our HBCU families.”
Dr. Glover, who is also president of Tennessee State University, said the sorority’s goal is to raise $10 million over the next four years to benefit HBCUs.
Locally, the Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. raised $1,600 toward the sorority’s $1 million goal. “I am so proud of our chapter’s dedication to this particular Impact Day,” according to chapter president Mrs. Sherry Turner. “Many of our chapter members are alumnus of an HBCU and received an excellent education. We need to ensure that HBCUs are still viable and thriving for their offspring.”
To learn more about AKA service programs in the four counties that the chapter serves, visit www.too1908.org.