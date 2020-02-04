The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 30, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Lennox Elijah Ryder Wilson was born on Jan. 20, 2020, to Miranda Ann Harris and Justin Wilson of Rockmart.
Sawyer Kate Hackler was born on Jan. 21, 2020, to Katie and Andrew Hackler of Rome.
Adeline Jean Sewell was born on Jan. 22, 2020, to Laney and Jacob Sewell of Rockmart.
McKenna Rayne Elizabeth Willingham was born on Jan. 25, 2020, to Anita and Adam Willingham of Cedartown.
Olivia Laree Campbell was born on Jan. 26, 2020, to Katelyn Martin and William Campbell of Trion.
Amara Karaline Frazier was born on Jan. 27, 2020, to Jessica Dawn Wells and Matthew Dwayne Frazier of Adairsville.
Lawson Robert Barber was born on Jan. 28, 2020, to April Howard and Nicholas Barber of Cedartown.
Myiah Milani Nikole Murphy was born on January, 2020, to Ashlyn Nikle and Thomas Murphy of Cedartown.