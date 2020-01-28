The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Phoenix Grey Armer was born on Jan. 13, 2020, to Honest and Christopher Armer of Cedartown.
Eli James Harmon was born on Jan. 13, 2020, to Aubrey and Joshua Harmon of White.
Madelyn Vaughn Pittman was born on Jan. 15, 2020, to Cassie Langston and William Pittman of Rockmart.
Isaiah Jeremiah Watkins was born on Jan. 17, 2020, to Mahalie Roberson and Quatavius Watkins of Rome.
Madelyn Sherrie Hammonds was born on Jan. 17, 2020, to Marisa Kay David and Howell Kain Hammonds of Rockmart.
Madilynn Brown was born on Jan. 20, 2020, to Gereva Saunders of Rockmart.