The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Thursday, January 2, 2019. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Luca Cascade Owen was born on Dec. 26, 2019, to Amanda and Maloy Owen of Rome.
Amari Leigh Smith was born on Dec. 27, 2019, to Ann Nelson and Davon Smith of Rome.
Niylah Alani James was born on Dec. 30, 2019, to Latisha Jordan and Tyrone James of Rome.
Lola Grace Smith was born Dec. 31, 2019, to Lauren and Corey Smith of Silver Creek.