The following birth announcements were submitted by Floyd Medical Center on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Congratulations go out to these new parents in the Standard Journal reading area.
Abagail Raegan Mitchell was born on February 3, 2020, to Bethany and Michael Mitchell of Aragon.
Maximiliane Melquiseder Perez Ramos was born on February 6, 2020, to Maria Chun and Santos Diaz of Cedartown.
Carson Dillan Hand was born on February 7, 2020, to Ashton Pettit and Christopher Hand of Rome.
Marlee Rose Wimpee was born on February 8, 2020, to Robin and Marvin Wimpee of Cedartown.