The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) announced that Darlington student Grace Ann Lundy from Cedartown was selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes.
"On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Grace Ann has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence," said Nobel. "Grace Ann is now a member of a unique community of scholars - a community that represents our very best hope for the future."
"We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development," stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. "We aim to help students like Grace Ann build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers."
Grace Ann is currently a Sophomore at Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. She is the daughter of Rick and Leigh Ann Lundy.