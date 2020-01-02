The Cedartown Performing Arts Center is set to host a version of the Broadway hit revolving around the antics of a red-headed orphan who finds a new home in fame and fortune.
"Annie Jr." will be opening on the CPAC stage on Friday, January 24 and continue through shows on Saturday, January 25 for musical lovers of all ages to come and enjoy.
Based on Harold Gray's popular comic strip, "Annie" is a worldwide sensation that won seven Tony awards including Best Musical. This adaptation based on the musical by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.”
Annie's story is set in a 1930's orphanage in New York City, where she is growing up determined to find the parents who abandoned her as a baby but through guile and luck is able to thwart the likes of the orphanage's head Miss Hannigan and steal the heart of billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Auditions for the show featuring local youth were held in November 2019, and preparations are still underway for their big opening night later in the month.
Tickets are $10 and are available online at Cedartownshows.com now, or at the box office during the performance dates on Friday and Saturday on Jan. 24 and 25.
For more information about the upcoming show, visit Cedartownshows.com.