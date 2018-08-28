Tonight (Tuesday)
6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin and Simon West
7:30 p.m. Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts
8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Redneck Romeos
Wednesday:
Sponsored by: Trammell Lawn Care
6:30 p.m. Mckena Schrader
7:30 p.m. Rock Root Revival
9 p.m. Scarlet Wool
Thursday:
Sponsored by: Gammon Anderson and Mcfall
6 p.m. Rockmart Yellow Jacket 10 and under Cheerleaders
7 to 8 p.m. Elvis
8 p.m. McPherson Street Band
Friday:
Sponsored by: GEO Specialty Chemcials
6 to 7 p.m. Ballet Ritmo Latino.
7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Unchained
9 to 10 p.m. Marissa Barden Band
Saturday:
Sponsored by: Smith and Miller Funeral Home
6 p.m. Exchange Club Idol
8 p.m. to close Benny Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys