Tonight (Tuesday)

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Martin and Simon West

7:30 p.m. Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Redneck Romeos

Wednesday:

Sponsored by: Trammell Lawn Care

6:30 p.m. Mckena Schrader

7:30 p.m. Rock Root Revival

9 p.m. Scarlet Wool

Thursday:

Sponsored by: Gammon Anderson and Mcfall

6 p.m. Rockmart Yellow Jacket 10 and under Cheerleaders

7 to 8 p.m. Elvis

8 p.m. McPherson Street Band

Friday:

Sponsored by: GEO Specialty Chemcials

6 to 7 p.m. Ballet Ritmo Latino.

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Unchained

9 to 10 p.m. Marissa Barden Band

Saturday:

Sponsored by: Smith and Miller Funeral Home

6 p.m. Exchange Club Idol

8 p.m. to close Benny Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys