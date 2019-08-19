Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.