A police officer's bodycam captured the moment he was struck by a train while chasing a robbery suspect near railroad tracks.

A Rockmart teen who fled from Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson after Anderson was struck by a train is now in jail, according to arrest records.

Jayden Willis Moates, 18, of 249 Litchfield St., Rockmart, was arrested by a pair of Polk County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.

According to officials at the jail, Moates was taken into custody in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

He is in the Polk County Jail on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass Tuesday with no bond set.

Anderson suffered a concussion, six broken ribs, a broken elbow and a broken shoulder bone but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.

Dodd released 360-degree body camera footage showing the moment Anderson was struck, noting that he was so focused on chasing Moates he didn’t realize how close he was to the tracks.

Recommended for you