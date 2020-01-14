A Rockmart teen who fled from Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson after Anderson was struck by a train is now in jail, according to arrest records.
Jayden Willis Moates, 18, of 249 Litchfield St., Rockmart, was arrested by a pair of Polk County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday.
According to officials at the jail, Moates was taken into custody in Rockmart at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex on Monday around 3:30 p.m.
He is in the Polk County Jail on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass Tuesday with no bond set.
Anderson suffered a concussion, six broken ribs, a broken elbow and a broken shoulder bone but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.
Dodd released 360-degree body camera footage showing the moment Anderson was struck, noting that he was so focused on chasing Moates he didn’t realize how close he was to the tracks.