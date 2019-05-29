Northwest Georgians are invited to be part of the live audience when “Political Rewind” host Bill Nigut brings his weekly radio show to the Grand Theatre in Cartersville.
Nigut said Wednesday he’s taken his Atlanta-based talk show to other cities over the years, but this will be his first time in the northern corner of the state.
“This one will be a little different from previous shows on the road,” he said. “We usually have our standard panel discussion and take questions at the end, but we’re going to try to involve the audience a little more.”
The show will be taped Monday at 7 p.m. in the downtown theater at 7 Wall St. It’s slated to air at 2 p.m. Tuesday across the GPB statewide network and stream on Facebook.
Admission is free but seating is limited so registration is recommended. Sign up for tickets through the show’s webpage at gpbnews.org.
Featured panelists include former Northwest Georgia congressman Buddy Darden; Julianne Thompson, a conservative activist and Tea Party group co-founder; and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Jim Galloway and editor Kevin Riley.
Nigut said Republican state Reps. Katie Dempsey of Rome and Matthew Gambill of Cartersville also are expected to participate, along with Sen. Bruce Thompson, whose district covers parts of Cobb, Bartow and Cherokee counties. Other local lawmakers also may appear.
“It’s going to be a pretty wide-ranging program and we’re going to let the audience play a role,” Nigut said. “We’ll talk about how they like the state’s new abortion law, how Donald Trump is playing up your way now and other issues on their minds.”
Airing on GPB four days a week, “Political Rewind” explores breaking news and controversial issues with a bipartisan rotating panel of experts. Nigut said his aim is to present complicated discussions in a civil and respectful manner.