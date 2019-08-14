A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Catoosa County residents through an insurance scam is now in custody, police say.
After recently announcing that it was searching for him, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department says 41-year-old Kevin Miles has been located and arrested in North Carolina.
“Wanted suspect Kevin Miles is in custody,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said Wednesday. “He was arrested by Cherokee Indian Police Department in Cherokee, NC and is awaiting extradition back to Catoosa County.”
Miles is accused of stealing more than $75,000 from a collection of victims who secured funeral pre-arrangement insurance policies from him over the past couple of years.
Miles faces felony charges of theft by deception and financial exploitation of an elderly person.
“We have four confirmed victims and approximately 28 more victims we are still investigating at this time with an estimated value over $75,000,” Sheriff Sisk said last week.
According to Sisk, Miles has been an independent contractor with Atlantic Coast Insurance Co. working out of Wilson Funeral Home to sell funeral pre-arrangements through Atlantic Coast Life, which is based in Charleston, S.C. Sisk said the pre-arrangement agreements went on from June 2017 to July 2019.
Wilson Funeral Home has chapels in Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold, Chickamauga, and LaFayette.
Sisk explained that Miles would receive payment in full for the policies, but would keep the money for his own use and send the insurance company a policy for monthly payments with his address. “Evidence shows he possibly made some payments but stopped and the accounts are delinquent," Sisk said.
Although Miles is in police custody, Catoosa County detectives are still working to identify more potential victims.
“If you purchased a funeral pre-arrangement insurance policy from Kevin Miles through Atlantic Coastal Life Insurance of Charleston, S.C., between June 2017 and July 2019, you need to contact Atlantic Coastal Life Insurance and confirm your policy is in good standing,” Sisk said. “If it is not, we ask that you contact Detective Tim Busby of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.”