Catoosa County detectives are investigating theft cases involving two local churches; one in Rossville and the other in the Graysville area, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the first incident occurred at Lakeview Christian Academy on Cross Street in Rossville sometime between the evening of Aug. 5 and the morning of Aug. 6.
The incident involved a church worker arriving to find silverware strewn about and two laptop computers missing.
Closer evaluation of the church classrooms also revealed that several desk drawers had been gone through resulting in change being scattered across the tables and floor, reports show.
The two missing Lenovo laptop computers are valued at approximately $500 each.
In addition to the burglary at Lakeview Christian Academy, detectives are also looking into a theft case that took place at Gospel Way Baptist Church on Bowling Road in the Graysville community between Aug. 7 and 11.
In that case, police say catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles on the church property.
When deputies arrived on scene at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Aug. 11, the victim informed them that the converters were last seen on the vehicles on the evening of Aug. 7.
The catalytic converters are valued at approximately $1,500.
Anyone with information related to either case is encouraged to contact Captain Chris Lyons with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.