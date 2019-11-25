Chris Trevious Cytrunk of Rome remained in jail without bond after he allegedy had an illegal gun in his left sock.
According to jail records:
Cyntrunk, 17, was charged with having a handgun in his possession without having a carrying permit. He was also charged with having a firearm during the commission of a crime -- police say he was shoplifting. The gun, a Smith & Wesson SD 40 VE, was found in his left sock.
The teenager was also charged with obstruction of justice when he attempted to pull away from police while he was being arrested.
Cytrunk remained in jail Sunday without bond.
Report: Woman who had a suspended license admitted to having weed in her car
Alexis England, 33, of 817 Smith Rail Rd. in Summerville was charged with felony possession after she admitted to having marijuana and an Adderall in her car during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County jail records and Rome police:
On Saturday, a Rome City police officer stopped England for using her cell phone while driving near the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd. and West 10th street. This is a violation of Georgia's hands free law. When the officer asked her if she had any drugs in the car, she admitted to having marijuana and an adderall in the center part of the car. She also admitted that she was unsure if her license was "good" or not, and the officer found that it had been suspended for a July DUI.
The officer arrested her. When he searched her car, he also found a marijuana grinder and rolling papers that were in a Crown Royal bag.
She remained in jail on Monday with a bond of $7900.
Woman charged with giving false name and theft of a phone case
Abril Julis Perryl was charged with a felony on Saturday after giving false statements in writing to law enforcement. She was also charged with misdemeanor shoplifting.
According to police:
Perry, 26, was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting when she stole a phone case valued at $13.78. When she was arrested, she told police her name was Rachel Jones, and signed the citation as Rachel Jones and gave a false date of birth. That is a felony.
After a few attempts, police were able to identify her true identity and birthdate.
She remained in in jail Monday with a bond of $5700.