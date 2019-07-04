Police are still seeking more information about the burglary of North Heights Elementary School that occurred June 26.
Around $8,000 in computer equipment, including a laptop were taken in the incident, according to Louis Byars, superintendent of Rome City Schools.
Four individuals were seen on video surveillance footage walking through the halls of the school just before 11 p.m.
"They didn't pass through any alarmed areas of the building, but we were able to get them on camera," Byars said.
Authorities have released an image and video surveillance footage of the suspects, but are still looking for information in the case, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett.
Anyone with information in the case are asked to contact Investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127 or message the Rome Police Department Facebook page. All tips may remain anonymous.