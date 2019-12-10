The Calhoun Police Department arrested a Calhoun man after they say he poured a cup of boiling water and noodles into the lap of a woman, causing her to seek medical treatment before being transferred to another hospital with a burn unit.
According to CPD and Gordon County jail records, Mario Roland Ramos Lopez, 39, of 155 Columbus Circle, Apt. 77, was charged with aggravated assault, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Reports say Lopez committed the crime late Thursday night in front of the victim's three children and that police were called to the hospital the next day when she sought treatment.
The victim told police that Lopez had been drinking and they were arguing when he asked her if she thought he would pour the cup of boiling noodles on her. She answered no, and then he dumped the cup into her lap, causing severe burns to her front to mid torso, legs and knees.
The victim's sister accompanied her to the hospital and told a nurse that this was the second time in less than a year that Lopez had injured her sister to the point of hospitalization.
While police were talking with the victim, Lopez called her and the phone was placed on speaker. Police listened as he asked the victim if she had reported the crime and told her that if she loved him she would say that he didn't cause her injuries.
Police then went to Lopez's address and waited for him to return. He was arrested upon his return.
Man arrested after firing AR-15 through apartment wall
A Calhoun man was arrested just before midnight Friday after he told police that he accidentally fired a shot from his AR-15 through the wall of his apartment while cleaning the gun.
According to CPD reports and Gordon County jail records, James Keith Breeden, 35, of 137 Holly Hills Drive, was charged with discharge of a firearm on property of another and reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another.
Breeden, who had a different gun in his waistband when police arrived, told officers he had been cleaning the AR-15 on the top of the stairs in his apartment because there was more light there than in his bedroom. After cleaning the gun he inserted a loaded magazine and then released the bolt forward, causing the gun to fire.
The bullet went through the wall into the next apartment, and police checked every residence in the building to ensure no one was hurt.
Officers took possession of the gun, magazine and spent shell casing as evidence and transported Breeden to the jail.
Police say child ran over at Walmart doing well
The Calhoun Police Department reported on its official Facebook page that the child who was run over by a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Sunday did not sustain life threatening injuries and is recovering in the hospital.
According to the CPD incident report, the 3-year-old child was standing between two parked vehicles in the lot and then suddenly "darted out into the travel lanes." The child ran into the front passenger door of a moving vehicle, fell to the ground and was run over by the rear tire of the vehicle.
The child was taken to the local airport and then flown by Life Force to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital at Erlanger.
On Facebook, the Calhoun Police Department posted the following message Sunday evening: "It appears the child DID NOT sustain life threatening injuries. He has been admitted to T.C. Thompson in Chattanooga, but is doing well."
Suspect in Thanksgiving Day double stabbing booked in Gordon
Benito Chavez, the individual sought by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office in relation to the Thanksgiving Day double stabbing incident on Carter Street, was booked into the local jail over the weekend.
Chavez had been arrested in Hamilton County, Tennessee, following his release from Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga last week.
Chavez was charged with aggravated assault.
He and another man were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center on Thanksgiving Day following the incident. Chavez was arrested following his release on Monday. Chief Deputy Robert Paris said both men were injured while the victim attempted to defend himself.