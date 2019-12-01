Kendra Elise McCullough, 26, was in jail Sunday without bond on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
McCullough, of 641 Valley Road, was at Publix when police arrested her Saturday. They found heroin in her right pocket.
She is also charged with giving police a false name and date of birth, and she was being held for the Polk County Sheriff's Office on unspecified charges.
Report: Man pulled over for expired tag had warrant in Tennessee
A Rome man was found to have an active warrant in Tennessee after he was pulled over by police on a driving violation.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department records:
Rome police stopped Tyrone Holloway, 50, of 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 303, when they saw a tag number that had expired in April.
When police ran the plate, they found that his driver's license was suspended and that he had an active warrant in Tennessee.
Holloway admitted to knowing about the tag's expiration, and that he had been pulled over before for the tag.
When police contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, they said they wanted to extradite him.
Holloway is charged locally with driving on a suspended license and operating an unregistered vehicle. He was being held without bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer
Rome woman facing meth charge
A Rome woman arrested at the Economy Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard was in jail Sunday night on a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lillian Virginia Robertson, 47, of 23 John Ross Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
She was being held Sunday night with no bond set.
Man arrested at Royal Inn on felony shoplifting charge
A Rome man arrested Sunday at the Royal Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard saw obstruction charges added to a shoplifting warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Christopher Scott Whatley, Jr., 47, of 576 N. Division St., was being held Sunday night without bond.
Whatley is charged with the felonies theft by shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
He's also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, simple battery against an officer, giving false identification to an officer and two counts of obstruction of an officer.