A Rome man was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery after he allegedly choked a woman.
According to Floyd County Jail Records:
Robert Dwayne Timmerman, 34, of 201 E 13th St., Apt. 7, held a woman down and choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe. Then, while she was on the ground, he stomped on her stomach.
Both charges were filed as violations of the Family Violence Act. Timmerman remained in jail Wednesday without bond.
Rome transit bus damages Burger King
A Rome Transit Department bus damaged a light fixture at Burger King at lunchtime Wednesday.
According to Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett:
The bus was taken through the Burger King on Hicks Drive at around 12:45 p.m. The driver misjudged the clearance, causing minor roof damage to the bus. The bus also damaged a light fixture at the fast food restaurant.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer
Teen charged with false imprisonment
A Taylorsville teenager remained in jail Wednesday on a $5,700 bond, accused of holding a female against her will at a Lindale residence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Keith McDaniel, 17, of 34 Corson Trail, Taylorsville, stopped a female from attempting to leave a home on Avenue C. He pulled her back by the arm and wrapped his arm around her, and told her she was not going to leave.
McDaniel is charged with felony false imprisonment.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor