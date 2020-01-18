Two individuals are facing felony drug charges after police say they each brought controlled substances into the jail following arrests at a Park Avenue address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tameika Monique Davis, 39, of 764 Blanche Road, Cedartown, was brought to the jail on conspiracy charges to sell methamphetamine during the month of November of last year. After being brought in, police found ecstasy on her person.
Tamieka Davis is charged with felony crossing state/county guard lines with drugs and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Also arrested was Earl Deshane Davis, 44, of 2 Van Tassle Drive, Rome, is accused of conspiring to sell large quantities of methamphetamine, also in November of last year. After being brought to the Floyd County Jail by officers, meth was found on his person.
Earl Davis is charged with felony conspiracy to distribute meth and crossing state/county guard lines with drugs.
Both individuals remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.