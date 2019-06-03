Brittany Eaves Hartley, 27, 238 Reece St., was arrested Monday and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Hartley was found operating a stolen vehicle on East 20th Street at Olmstead Street before being taken into custody and charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Her passenger, Jonathon Matthew White, 32, of 102 Mississippi Drive, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after officers discovered him in possession of a hand gun. .
Hartley and White were being held Monday without bond.
Floyd County woman accused of hitting sister at funeral home
Carleigh Savannah Adams, 20, 3 Rice Springs Drive, was charged with three felony counts of cruelty to children and simple battery on Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports, Adams was accused of misdemeanor simple battery and felony cruelty to children in the third degree Sunday after she hit her sister in front of her three children at Salmon Funeral Home.
Adams' bond was set at $5,200.
Destiny Killian, staff intern
Inmate charged with felonies after scuffling with jail officers
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is accused of scuffling with a pair of jail officers Monday morning, an incident that resulted in injuries to at least one of the officers that required medical attention.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deaundre Martel Wade, 30, of 310 Pine Street, Rome, resisted the jailers during an incident around 8 a.m. Monday, kicking and fighting with them during an routine check of inmates in the L block.
Wade, who was originally arrested May 23 for possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing, is now facing two counts of felony obstruction and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
Rome man charged with criminal damage to property
A Rome man is charged with felony criminal damage to property after causing extensive damages to property on Burnett Ferry Road Monday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Benjamin Alexander Rowell, 19, of 15 Azalea Street, Rome was at 514 Burnett Ferry Road around 9:20 Monday morning when he is accused of causing more than $500 worth of damage to a trailer in the mobile home park adjacent to the Alto Park Elementary School.