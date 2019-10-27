A Floyd County man who allegedly changed the price tag of an item at Dollar General was in jail without bond Sunday night on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Douglas Martin King, 39, of 229 Gaines Road, was arrested Sunday afternoon at the Dollar General on New Calhoun Highway.
King swapped the price tag of a $5 toy with the tag of a $1 toy so he could pay the cheaper price. Police found a small bag of suspected methamphetamine in the watch pocket of his pants.
He is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Report: Man slashed woman with utility knife
A Summerville Park man charged with aggravated assault was in jail without bail Sunday night.
Michael Patrick O'Grady, 36, of 100 Timothy Ave. NW, was arrested Saturday night after he cut a woman's forearm with a utility knife, causing a serious injury.
O'Grady is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and a probation violation.