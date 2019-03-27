A Rome man who reportedly failed to complete work contracted last fall was in jail without bond Wednesday on felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Carl Franklin Krueger, 38, of 148 Tate Estates Road SE, took $10,000 from a Rome woman in September 2018 to do renovations on her porch and never finished the job.
Krueger was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of theft by taking and exploitation of an elder person. He’s also charged with felony theft by taking motor vehicle and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
Report: Rome man had ‘game money’ at jail
A Rome man accused of shoplifting at Home Depot and forgery was in Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lamar Williams, 61, of 1416 Cedar Ave., was arrested Wednesday at the Home Depot on Hicks Drive after a security official found him with opened merchandise in his pocket.
The four pairs of pliers and one knife had a total value of $135.73.
At the jail, Williams said he had “game money,” which turned out to be replica bills with the words “copy money” scratched off.
Williams is charged with two felony counts of first-degree forgery, two misdemeanor counts of shoplifting and a felony probation violation.
Diane Wagner, staff writer