A four vehicle wreck caused delays on Turner McCall Boulevard Tuesday evening after two vehicles collided in the road. One jumped over the curb striking two parked cars. According to Rome police Sgt. Victor Marsh, a red pickup was attempting to turn left into the Steak 'n Shake and Aldi parking lot when it was struck by a second pickup heading north on Turner McCall. The grey pickup was forced into the Steak 'n Shake parking lot where it hit two SUVs. The driver of the red pickup truck was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Marsh said there were no serious injuries.