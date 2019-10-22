A Rome man is accused of taking a hospitalized person's debit card and using it to withdraw cash from the elderly woman's bank account.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Wayne Busby, 56, of 13 Willingham St., is charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of exploitation of an elder for taking an 80-year-old Lindale woman's debit card from her home. He then used it 11 different times between June and September to withdraw $1,200 in cash from her bank account.
Busby is also charged with one misdemeanor count of financial transaction card theft.
Two charged with possession of methamphetamine
A local man and woman have been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after their arrest at the man's residence in Silver Creek.
According to Floyd County Jail reports;
Ronald Lee Smith Jr., 43, of 32 Daryl Road, and Natasha Amanda Terry, 37, of 44 Hatfield Road, were arrested Monday around 10:30 p.m. at Smith's home. Two bags of suspected meth were recovered from the residence.
In addition to the felony possession of meth, both were charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects. Smith also faces a felony probation violation.
Taylorsville man accused of aggravated assault
A stabbing incident at a location in Armuchee has led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ryan Wade Posey, 35, of 20 Yellow Brick Road, Taylorsville, was arrested Monday on a warrant that alleges he used a "cutting device" to stab a person in the chest at 31 Walenda Drive last week.
Report: Man attempted to run over woman in West Rome
A Rome man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after reportedly attempting to run over a woman with his automobile in West Rome, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronald Martin Waits Sr., 51, of 5 Springdale Drive, attempted to run over a woman with the intent to kill her Monday afternoon near the intersection of Springdale Drive and Lavender Drive.
Waits was also charged with misdemeanor battery, cruelty to children, failure to maintain a lane and a safety seat violation. A six-year old was in the vehicle with Waits at the time of the incident.
Report: Man threatens elderly victim with 20 gauge shotgun
Floyd County Police have charged a Rome man with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening to blow the head off a 69-year-old victim with a 20 gauge shotgun.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dakota Stephen Brooks, 25, of 317 Bells Ferry Road, was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Monday. Brooks reportedly pointed the shotgun at a 69-year-old man and threatened to blow his head off.
Brooks is also charged with felony terroristic threats.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with cashing altered checks
A man is booked in the Floyd County Jail after warrants say he altered two checks from Georgia Machine Works and reportedly cashed them in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Clifford Thomas is charged with felony third degree forgery after he wrote, signed and cashed two checks at Heritage First Bank without the consent of Georgia Machine Works.