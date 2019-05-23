A Rome man was arrested Wednesday night in East 16th Street and charged with reportedly confronting another man with a machete and then made threats when arrested.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Hosea Mac Henderson Jr., 34, of 105 E. 16th St., approached another man with a raised machete screaming threats. At that point the man being threatened kept him at bay with a gun.
Police arrived and a witness said the man only used the gun to keep Henderson away from him. When police arrived the story was verified by a witness. Henderson told the man and witness he would burn and kill them while he was being placed under arrest.
Henderson is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor terrorist threats.
Report: man used company credit card for personal use
A Cave Spring man turned himself in Wednesday to face charges of theft by deception and financial card fraud.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Casey Warren Jones, 28, of 508 Jackson Chapel Road, used a restoration company credit card to buy gift cards from Home Depot which he used for his own use.
Jones is charged with felony theft by deception and financial card fraud.
Prison inmate accused of conspiring to smuggle drugs
A Floyd County prison inmate reportedly conspired with another man to receive a package which contained drugs and tobacco while he was on work detail.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Robert Jermaine Julian, 28, of 443 Harper Road, Atlanta, arranged for Atlanta resident Tiyone Emmanuel Rodgers to leave a Pringles can containing 54.8 grams of tobacco, 19.2 grams of methamphetamine and 68.5 grams of marijuana in a ditch for him to pick up while he was on work detail in February of this year. Rodgers was charged in February with felony giving an inmate items prohibited items, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.
Julian is charged with felony possession of items prohibited by an inmate, possession of drugs with intent of distribution and conspiracy to commit felony possession of drugs.
Man charged with aggravated assault, battery and public drunkenness
A Rome man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with reportedly punching someone in the face and choking them.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Stephen Wilson Lee Pack, 50, of 11 Woodberry Drive, attacked the person twice. The person sustained a black eye, bloody nose and scratches on their arms. Pack also wrapped his arms around their throat.
Pack is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor public drunkenness and simple battery.
John Popham, staff writer
Inmate charged with conspiring to smuggle items into prison
A Walton County inmate at the Floyd County Prison is accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and cell phones into the prison on Black's Bluff Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelby Lee Thomas, 45, of 3900 Miller Bottom Road, Loganville, is alleged to have conspired with others inside and outside of the prison to sneak 27.4 grams of meth and 12.5 grams of marijuana into the prison along with two cell phones back in December of 2018.
The contraband was taken to a location on Horseleg Creek Road for the hand-off December 18.
Thomas is charged with felonies for possession of items prohibited for an inmate, conspiracy to commit a felony to possess drugs and purchase or possession of drugs.