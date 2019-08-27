An Armuchee man who reportedly left drugs in a car at the scene of a wreck was in jail Tuesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Craton Wade McDaniel, 50, of 173 Hawkins Drive in Armuchee, was involved in a Monday morning wreck on Old Summerville Road. He left the vehicle and fled the scene.
An inventory before the vehicle was towed turned up methamphetamine, paraphernalia and Gabapentin pills that weren't prescribed to him.
McDaniel is charged with the felonies possession of dangerous drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
He's also facing four counts of obstructing officers, two counts of violating duty when striking a fixed object and the misdemeanors possession of drug-related objects, hit and run, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving without insurance or a valid tag.
Rome man charged with Shannon burglary
A Rome man accused of burglary was in jail without bond Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dallas Michael Holt, 27, of 303 Leland Ave., was arrested early Tuesday at a Shannon residence and charged with burglary in the first degree and possession of methamphetamine.
When caught in the house, Holt had a glass pipe with a white crystalline substance believed to be meth and a partially burned hand-rolled cigar containing suspected marijuana.
Holt also is charged with the misdemeanors possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
Woman accused of forging man's name to check
A Floyd County woman charged with forging a check was in jail Tuesday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jody Lynn Edwards, 42, of 26 High Bluff Road NE, took an elderly man's blank check, forged his signature and cashed it for $500 at Greater Rome Community Bank on June 13.
She was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor forgery in the fourth degree and felony exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.
Police: Man hit woman, child
A Floyd County man charged with cruelty to children was in jail Tuesday without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Andrew Quinton Self, 39, of 14 Parkwood Drive, was arrested Monday after an Aug. 21 incident in which he struck a 15-year-old in the face and struck a woman in front of three children.
Self is charged with felony cruelty to a child in the first degree, misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and three misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Floyd County man charged with stalking
A Floyd County man was in jail without bond Tuesday, charged with stalking.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jayb Glenn McLain, 37, of 4392B Calhoun Road, violated an order to stay away from a person and was arrested on a warrant Monday at his home.
McLain is charged with aggravated stalking.
Rockmart woman accused of stealing bank card
A Rockmart woman accused of stealing a bank card from a person in her care turned herself in at the jail Tuesday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tiffanie Kaleena Mathison-Everett, 29, of 213 Creekside Drive in Rockmart, is facing misdemeanor counts of financial transaction card theft and theft by taking and four felony counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons.
False alarm at Armuchee High School
Armuchee High was on lockdown for about half an hour Tuesday evening after a student apparently mistook a cellphone for a gun.
According to Floyd County Schools and 911 radio traffic:
During afterschool activities, a student reported seeing a thin middle-aged man with a concealed gun enter the school and proceed down the halls. The school immediately went into lockdown.
Law enforcement officers with the county police and sheriff's office converged on the school and, beginning at each door, swept the building in a methodical manner. The man was located and it was determined he was carrying a cellphone.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man is being held at the Floyd County jail for violating a family violence order and stalking according to a bench warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Robert Lee Hulsey, 20, of 17 Stevens St., is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor violating family violence order.